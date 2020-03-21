Cooler; Rain Returns Tonight

Starting out cloudy and cooler this morning in the wake of a cold front. Temperatures are running in the 50s and with colder air blowing in from the north we will hold in the 60s this afternoon; otherwise; partial clearing along with a few spotty showers. Overall, the pattern remains unsettled, leading to another round of rain tonight and the possibility for a few strong to severe storms during the day Sunday. While the threat is on the lower end, a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, hail, and a brief spin-up tornado. Stay with WLBT for the latest weather information!