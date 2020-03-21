Biscuit shop keeps breakfast served in Brookhaven, coronavirus or not

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the nature of a small town to know your neighbor. When trials and tragedies come, it’s your neighbor who stands with you.
In Brookhaven, there’s a little biscuit shop on the corner of Highway 51 and Industrial Park, and it has stood through storms of all kinds in Lincoln County.
“I just stopped in and they had a large bacon biscuit ready and I think bacon biscuits are probably the best thing to keep a virus from hitting you," said Florida resident Jeep Sullivan, who comes through Brookhaven for work.
Dude’s Hot Biscuits is a drive-thru and carryout store already, started in 1979. That’s a long time to make friends in a small town, and owner Dinki Davis sure has a lot of friends.
“It’s like really our customers are family, you know, it’s like that always. Whenever there’s a situation like this, everybody’s there to support us, and that means a lot,” said Davis.
“It’s the greatest place in the state of Mississippi,” said Brookhavenite Charles Kenny. “The food’s great, the people are friendly, it’s just a great place to eat.”
But that support is there for the community from the Dude’s crew too.
Even now, calls and packages arrive to the store for a Lawrence County family of seven with an eighth on the way after their home burned down a few weeks ago. Davis was happy to make her store a drop-off point since it’s so easily accessible.
And the coronavirus scare is another hardship Davis says Dude’s will weather with their beloved community.
“Well, right now we’re just trying to keep everyone something to eat. So, right now, we’re just kind of leaving things as they were, and if things change and we feel like we need to do differently, we’ll go from there,” Davis said.
But Dude’s is facing the same issues everyone else is.
“I see a lot of paper after the toilet paper and the hand sanitizer, and it gets sort of crazy because we can’t find napkins," Davis said. "So we may not have napkins, we may have paper towels for everybody if we can get those, because we can’t find napkins.”
She said she plans on Dude’s being here after the fallout, to have a future as loaded with happiness as the past.
"Some of the people that came in [when the store opened], they brought their children in and now those children are bringing their children in. It’s amazing,“ she said.
