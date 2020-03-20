UMMC experts give tips on dealing with anxiety and stress during coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of us are trying to find ways to cope with these unsettling times. two doctors at UMMC who specialize in well-being offer advice on how to stay positive and deal with the stress as we navigate our way through the Coronavirus Outbreak.
There are questions, fears about getting the highly contagious virus, concerns and confusion as we deal with the COVID-19 Outbreak. If you are also holed up at home, seclusion could become another issue.
Some of us may be kicking ourselves because we did not buy extra toilet paper or other items when we saw them in stores. Two doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center say you should take a step back and focus on what’s in your power, not what isn’t.
Dr. Daniel Williams, Division Chief in the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior and Associate Director in the Office of Well-Being says quote..."I don’t have control over whether there will be toilet paper in the store. All I can do is make reasonable attempts to get it, and if worst comes to worst, come up with a plan B. He adds. when people don’t have things, they get very creative. No matter what is upsetting you, your feelings are normal and nothing to be ashamed of.
Dr. Williams also shares, “These are unprecedented times. What we are experiencing is abnormal, and we’re having anxiety that we normally wouldn’t have. We need to recalibrate and recognize this as a period of uncertainty, and we need to adjust. It’s not helpful to think that things will be normal in a while. He says, they won’t.”
Dr. Williams and other Medical Center experts offer these tips. Try not to fixate on worrisome things, no matter how big or small that you can’t change. " They say to remember we don’t have control over the stock market, so don’t put time and energy into that. Also know you can take steps but ultimately you can’t control whether your loves ones will stay well, but you can practice social distancing and washing your hands.
Try to stay positive. A trip to the grocery store can be frightening when the shelves are empty or that’s all you see on Facebook. Dr. Williams says, remember every day grocery stores are being restocked, don’t hoard food even though there’s the impulse to get as much as you can. That’s not in anybody’s best interest.
Also unplug. Avoid information overload, it can create more stress and create an anxious way of living. And find safe ways to get around social distancing.
Dr. Joshua Mann, Chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine and Director of the Office of Well- Being is in quarantine for two weeks after recent out of state travel. He says, “just because we’re doing social distancing doesn’t mean we have to do emotional distancing. Use it as a chance to reconnect with old friends. Really reach out to each other for support.”
His tips, reduce anxiety about getting the virus or spreading it by taking healthy actions that make you feel safe. Clean surfaces you come in contact with, that includes your phone. Create structure in your day. Wake up at the same time you usually do, go to bed at the same time. Good deeds and meaningful action can help you de-stress Dr. Mann says.
Help the elderly by protecting them, that means not showing up at stores during the time set aside for them. Serving others helps reduce stress. And lastly talk about it. There is no need to pretend this is normal. Talking about it helps bring things into perspective and helps to process feelings. Both doctors remind us that we can adjust. Life will go on, and the sun will come up the next day.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.