Stores around metro changing policy to help elderly during coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The impact the coronavirus has had on shopping and the low supply of necessities has many stores changing their policies to help the elderly.
This week Walmart announced they will dedicate their first hour of shopping for seniors every Tuesday.
Target followed suit by offering shopping to their elderly customers and those with underlying health issues on Wednesdays.
Whole Foods in Jackson says they will offer the same service to seniors everyday and will have associates on hand to help the older shoppers in a less crowded environment.
Shoppers we talked to like the idea.
Maureen McGuire who was shopping at Whole Foods in Jackson said,
“I think we should help them all we can this is a very serious crisis and we all need to do what we can to help so I have seen shortages on interesting items but I think these people are hoarding and that’s the reason we are having some shortages.”
Sav-A-Lot stores in Jackson are also giving seniors their own hour to shop. Theirs runs from 8-9 am daily.
Dollar General says they are implementing a senior shopping hour nationwide with details on hours to come.
