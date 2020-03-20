State Board of Education waives state testing, encourages students to continue learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Parents are now preparing to have kids at home another four weeks. And school districts continue to find ways to stay connected with learning opportunities.
You’ve seen school districts sanitizing the buildings, distributing food and lesson plans. And this announcement extends that time they’ve have to try and bridge the gap with students.
“I’ll be signing an executive order I’m just a few minutes which closes all public schools until April 17,” said Governor Tate Reeves during a Thursday Facebook Live address.
Governor Reeves says it wasn’t a decision he made lightly.
“In my nearly 17 years of serving the public, it is perhaps the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make," added Reeves.
Reeves notes the educational gains Mississippi schools have shown in recent years, adding to his difficult decision.
“I am committed as your governor to not allow anything, including COVID-19 to slow that momentum,” noted Governor Reeves.
But he leaves this warning to families.
“This is not a time to take a vacation... this is a time to continue learning,” added Reeves.
The State Board of Education also needed to meet to address some of the next steps. For example, will your child have to make up all these days they’re missing?
"Approval by the State Board of Education to allow school districts to operate for less than 180 days as required,” said Dr. Jason Dean, Chairman of the Board.
The answer is no. There won’t be a need for make up days. What about the usual end of year tests, those required by both the state and feds? Again, this action voids that.
“Suspension of all tests, state and federal,” noted Dean.
There’s also a requirement for the state to send a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education to officially waive those federal requirements. The board voted to approve the submission of that waiver.
The chairman of the State Board of education made note that that they are particularly aware of the impact all these changes could have for seniors. And he says they’re hopeful they will be able to get back after this four week period and finish out the school year with some normalcy.
