Parents unsure if they’re prepared to teach kids during school closures

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Distance learning may not be for every student but some parents are doing their best to make it work.
Carolyn Dampeer picked up worksheets about mental health outside of Brandon Middle School, Thursday.
Her daughter is a student there, but has been out of the classroom for about 2 weeks.
“Cause she’s at the point where she’s really worried she’s making sure she stays on task. So she’s the one that encouraged me to go ahead -- Mama can you please go and pick up the information?” said Dampeer.
They have been given online resources too but Dampeer said using them correctly isn’t so simple.
“I have a cell phone of course. We’re utilizing the hotspot. So I don’t have like, a printer to print the material and things that they have placed on there of course they need to mark on it or whatever,” she said.
So she’s grateful for the teachers that are making themselves accessible.
‘[My son’s teacher] Miss Swindell. She’s corresponding with us, the parents. And she’s giving like passwords to the things that they do and have utilized there in the classroom just to help," she said.
Dampeer said the family time has been a plus but she’s concerned about her children’s education going forward. Especially for her 3rd grader.
“My son... because I told him we would get up and start on a schedule this morning, he hasn’t done his part. Also wondering if I have the means to make sure that they where they’re supposed to as far as learning," said Dampeer; “I’m not a teacher, and just trying to make sure that they a brisk of the educational component is kind of like nerve racking. "
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.