Nurse at St. Dominic shares concerns about safety of colleagues as coronavirus spreads

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson nurse is sharing her concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak and whether the state's health care system can handle it.
Irish Patrick Williams is a nurse at St. Dominic Hospital and teaches nursing at Hinds Community College.
She said that she is concerned for the health and safety of health care providers.
The 39-year nurse said that despite the international spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. and many local hospitals were not prepared.
She fears those working on the front lines in hospitals and clinics could be vulnerable.
“It’s something that we were not prepared for,” said Williams. “I think even watching the news and seeing it in China and Italy, I think that we were delayed in thinking ‘Oh, we’re ok. It’s not gonna quite get here.’ And now it’s here, and we’re not quite knowing how to handle it.”
Just like nationwide, her co-workers are running low on the tools they need to work with patients and fight off the virus.
“They need those masks. They need those supplies,” added the Jackson nurse. “We need to abide by the visitation rules at the hospitals when they say you can’t come or they have limited times for you to visit, family members need to heed to that."
Before Friday’s announcement by Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumuba on testing site openings, Patrick Williams said she was only able to find one location offering COVID-19 tests.
