Governor reschedules 2nd Congressional District runoff to help slow spread of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday that the Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District has been rescheduled from March 31 to June 23 to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We face an unprecedented health crisis," said Governor Reeves. "Conducting an election during this outbreak would force poll workers and voters to place themselves in unnecessary risk.
The Governor said it’s important that we exercise our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but so is ensuring the health and safety of all Mississippians.
He added that he will continue to monitor the elections calendar and consult with health officials as he looks at other upcoming elections in Mississippi while prioritizing the protection of public health.
