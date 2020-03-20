Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SERVICE HONORED
Mississippi community honors man with historical marker
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Vicksburg is remembering a World War II veteran who was the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and an activist who worked to make made life better for people in the community even after he became blind. News outlets reported that the family of Tommie Lee Williams Sr. gathered last week to dedicate a state historical marker in his honor. Williams served in World War II, the marker touts. Later he became the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and trained other African American plumbers. Williams lost his sight in 1967 but continued to be an active member of the community, founding We Care Community Services near where the marker is established.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. governors have told the president that their states are in dire need of federal help as they expand measures to contain the coronavirus. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a surge in filling hospital beds could push the state past its capacity to deliver health care in seven to 10 days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the nation's most populous state and warned it would be short thousands of hospital beds. Governors asked the White House for additional oversight of National Guard units and pleaded with the administration to help them acquire more test kits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Virus concern closes Mississippi schools until mid-April
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say the state's public schools will remain closed until at least April 17 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state had 50 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, and a Mississippi man died in a Louisiana hospital. A mobile hospital unit was being set up on the state fairgrounds in Jackson. Health officials say details will be released Friday. The state Board of Education voted to waive the requirement of 180 days of instruction. End-of-year testing requirements and school accountability measures are also being waived.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate serving assault conviction dies in Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate serving a 30-year sentence for assault has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Mississippi Department of Corrections says no foul play is suspected in the Thursday death of 61-year-old Lamar Kitchens. An autopsy will be done. Kitchens is at least the 28th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some died amid outbursts of violence, and the state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Kitchens was sentenced Nov. 20, 2008, for two counts of aggravated assault in Winston County.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.
FUGITIVE ARRESTED-ARSON
SC man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mississippi
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and arson was arrested at a Mississippi rest stop. Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina was picked up Wednesday night after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop. Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said authorities responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a gunshot wound victim and a residence on fire. Hamilton said 33-year-old Emilien was considered a suspect. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson. Emilien is pending extradition to South Carolina. It's unclear whether he has an attorney. Hamilton says all the victims were doing okay.