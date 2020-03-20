How to stay fit with a quick home workout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of you are probably in the same boat. Your kitchen island has turned into your new home office, you’re cooped up inside all day, snacks within reach and your go-to gym closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We talked to a personal trainer who gave us all the tips on how to have a productive workout at home.
“I’ve had so many times where I did not want to go workout, but I ended up doing it and by the time I was done, my endorphins were kicking and I felt great," said trainer Ryan Acuff.
Acuff says all you need is anywhere from 15-30 minutes of moving to have a productive workout.
“We can do a full workout and actually do a great workout.” Says Acuff. “You’re going to feel really good and be able to incorporate every single muscle and body group and it’s going to feel great.”
Acuff gave us a glimpse at a full-body workout that you can do at home to stay active. Start with warming up. Low knees, high knees.
“So guys, we’re just getting our blood circulating, making our body feel really good by gradually increasing the pace,” said Acuff.
Switch jumps.
"One foot forward, one foot back. You’re just going to literally jump and switch sides. Try that for about 5-10 seconds. Work your calves.”
Kicks, quad stretches, arm circles and you’re ready to get started on arms! First with punches.
Acuff says you want to try adding a little bit of a bounce. And add in hook punches. That gets your obliques and core muscles working.
Then combine the punches and make sure to breathe deeply while doing it.
Now to pushup variations. The pushup hold, the pushup punch and you can even use a wall, counter or chair to mix it up.
If you're doing bicep curls or tricep extensions, grab a water bottle, shoe or can of soup to add some weight to your workout.
Now to legs. There’s the traditional squat and lunge, but Acuff says to mix it up.
“Now to challenge you really fast. See if you can take your hands, tuck them by your side . Now hold that three seconds while in a squat. Then relax," Acuff said.
Calf raises while you’re working at your computer are also a leg booster.
And you can’t forget the abs!
“See if you can get your lower back to come off the ground good, those burn," said Acuff. "Try to push really high.”
Acuff recommends three sets of 20 for each ab exercise.
That’ll get your heart rate up. And hey, this time of social distancing can even get you closer to your fitness goals.
“If you can control your food consumption, and of course take in tons of water, you’re going to feel way better, get in a workout," said Acuff. "You’re going to come out of this thing being a whole new you, shredded up and ready to go.”
Now one of Acuff’s motivating phrases, “one is better than none.” He also says to use the reward system if you’re tempted to snack all day. Treat yourself after you’ve completed a workout and it’ll be that much sweeter.
