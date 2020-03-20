Friday night and weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with a cold front moving through the region. Some of the showers will produce brief heavy rain, but we are not expecting any major issues with severe weather. You should still be cautious traveling tonight with wet roads being an issue. Gusty wind and lightning, along with rain are likely before all of the weather dies down. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s by morning. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with rain redeveloping. Some of it might be heavy with 1 to 2 inches possible. Temperatures will get closer to 70 degrees. Next week will be a little unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s and morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Average high this time of year is 70 and the average low is 46. Sunrise is 7:02am and sunset is 7:13pm. North wind at 10mph tonight and Saturday.