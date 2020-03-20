First Alert Forecast: rain, storms likely Friday

FRIDAY: A cold front will slip into the region through the day, bringing showers and storms to the region through the day. Rain chances will increase first for our northern areas in the morning; central areas by mid-day and southern areas into the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the 70s to near 80. A few storms could be gusty amid heavy rain – continuing into Friday night.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain showers will taper through Saturday morning with some clearing possible through the afternoon hours. Highs will rebound back into the 60s through the afternoon hours. The front that brought the rain and storms Friday will back northward through Sunday, helping to spark more rain and storms through Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s to lower 70s as waves of rain move through the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our consistent influence from the subtropical jetstream continues into the first week of Spring. Expect a rebound through the 70s Monday amid continued opportunities of scattered showers and storms. Upper ridge to the south will muscle back north to push temperatures back into the 80s by mid-week with rain chances tapering off.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.