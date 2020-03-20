Family says missing Memphis teen could be kidnapped, police desperately searching

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a teenager who could have been kidnapped in the Mid-South.
Makalia Gardner, 18, was last seen near the 2300 block of Elvis Presly Boulevard in South Memphis or the 3900 block of Mickey in Whitehaven.
The family told MPD Gardner received a Facebook message leading them to believe she could have been kidnapped.
A relative later received a phone call from Gardner saying she was in the back of an unknown colored van with tinted windows, according to MPD.
Makalia is described as a female with a light complexion, 5′4″, weighing 134-lbs. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and unknown clothing.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Makalia, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
