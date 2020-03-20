Disaster assistance available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for small businesses in the state impacted by COVID-19.
The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the request Friday.
“Small businesses and their employees are struggling to stay afloat during this trying time, but we will get through this together," Reeves said. “We are grateful that SBA approved our request in such a swift, timely manner so we are better able to help Mississippi small businesses and their employees weather this storm.”
All Mississippi businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans for up to $2 million in working capital.
Small business owners can begin the process by clicking here.
