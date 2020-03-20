Consider This: Coronavirus impact

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we are all dealing with the impact of the coronavirus and adjusting and adapting our lifestyle, the word that best describes this situation is surreal.
One reason this situation is unique is because it affects everyone, every state in our country. Think about it, when we have a hurricane it impacts the region hit by the storm, but other parts of the US might be sunny and 79. When fires have ravaged California or other western states, it doesn’t directly impact the daily lives of most Mississippians. This is different.
Fortunately, most people are taking it seriously and understand the importance of following the CDC guidelines.
At WLBT, we are also trying to operate responsibly. More than half of our employees are working remotely. We are sanitizing the station each day and having virtual meetings when possible. Some employees are wearing gloves while working. And as you have probably noticed, we are shifting to single anchor newscasts, so our teams maintain a safe distance from each other as they deliver the news.
Unfortunately, during times of uncertainty there will be people and operations that try to take advantage of you especially on social media, email scams and bogus internet sites. Don’t fall for it. One thing you can always count on with WLBT is a local trusted source that will give you factual, accurate information. We have been a part of the Central and Southwest Mississippi for more than 65 years and we live by our promise to be On Your Side.
As the social distancing and isolation continues, being on your side means encouraging everyone to keep their head, heart, mind and body in a good place. As we officially start spring this week, the next two months will be some of the best weather of the year in Mississippi. Get outside. Go for a walk, a run, or a bike ride. Do it responsibly, and limit interaction with other people, but get outside. Going for a walk is free. It won’t cost you a dime.
And finally… we will get through this. This quote from Robert Frost seems appropriate, “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but we will get through this. We may have a new normal, but life will go on.
