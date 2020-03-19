Governor Reeves closes all public schools in Miss. until April 17

Governor Reeves closes all public schools in Miss. until April 17
By Justin Dixon | March 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 10:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves discussed his plans to close all public schools in Mississippi until April 17.

Governor Reeves stated the time frame of four weeks gives officials enough time to evaluate their options for education. He urged Mississippians to use this time to continue learning and not for leisure.

The governor also revealed that he would be suspending end-of-year tests and accountability. He stated that the Mississippi Department of Education would provide further guidance on that issue.

He mentioned that school districts will still receive their funding to ensure there is no disruption of cash flow to their districts. Teachers will also get paid annual salary on time.

He stated this decision is in the best interest of all Mississippians.

Schools in Mississippi will be closed until April 17th. Talking through what that practically means, the thought process behind it, and what we are doing to help affected families:

Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.