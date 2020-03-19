Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers possible this evening and a few storms possible overnight and towards the morning with lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may produce gusty winds and hail with heavy rain. Rainfall from the biggest storms will be around 1 to 2 inches. Highs will reach the 70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be rainy with a rumble of thunder or two. More heavy rain is possible to the tune of 1 to 2 inches again. Highs in the 60s. 70 and 80 degree weather return next week. Spring officially begins tonight at 10:49pm. Average high is 70 and the average low is 46. Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 7:12pm. South wind tonight at 10mph and 20mph Friday.