Surviving Motherhood: Keeping your sanity while the kids are home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parents, how are you handling things?
We’re a few days into an extended Spring Break for most of you guys, having your kids at home with you since most of the schools in the area are closed.
After a few days, you guys might start to go stir crazy.
So, here are a few websites that you parents might want to share with your kids to engage them in some learning while they’re at home:
Parents, here are a few tips to survive the next few weeks, because it can get frustrating!
Put your kids on a schedule that mimics what they do at school. Now, that doesn’t mean that you should get them up at 6 a.m... but don’t let them sleep the morning away.
After breakfast, start off with a few lessons then let them have lunch.
Have few more lessons then maybe let them play for a bit and then go from there.
Screen time is almost always frowned upon by educators but in this time with kids cooped up, you might want to consider relaxing some of your screen time restrictions.
Hands on activities like building something, cooking, or baking with the kids or even painting or doing artwork might help the time pass faster.
