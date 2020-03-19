2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are on sale now!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is officially underway.
Tickets are on sale now for the home being built in The Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison.
The home is valued at $615,000 and will feature four bedrooms and three baths and an estimated 3,100 square feet. Open house tours will be available this summer.
Proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. When you buy a $100 chance to win the home, you are also helping to end childhood cancer.
Click here to reserve your ticket or call (800) 371-6789.
If you reserve your ticket on March 19, you’ll also be eligible to win a pair of diamond stud earrings valued at $10,000.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.