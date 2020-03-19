Small businesses discuss impact of COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Tate Reeves is asking folks to support their local businesses in an attempt to keep them going during this uncertain time. But that uncertainty is more than some can take on financially...at least for now.
Owner of Campbell’s Bakeries and Campbell’s Craft Donuts Mitchell Moore is keeping hours at the Belhaven location reduced till Friday and then closing indefinitely.
“Sunday was a normal day pretty much and then Monday was half of what we normally do and yesterday was a tenth of what we normally do. We start to think to ourselves, we don’t have enough money coming in to pay our people.”
It was a tough call but the one he thought was in everyone’s best interests.
“We’re going to have to shut it down and hopefully they can apply for unemployment. It’s all up in the air right now. So, the uncertainty is kind of the worst part for not only us but for everybody that works here.”
His business interruption insurance can’t kick in unless there’s an official order for restaurants to close.
“We are not down for the count,” said Moore. “But we have been rocked back on our heels. If there is one thing about me you need to know it’s that I am more stubborn than you can imagine. I don’t quit. We aren’t quitting now.I’m taking this time to perfect our craft. Our craft donuts, our craft tacos, our customer craft.Hopefully you don’t have to wait too long.We don’t know how long indefinitely is. But it isn’t forever we do know that.”
Governor Tate Reeves addressed the business community in a webcast Wednesday morning.
“Let’s do everything we can to keep the engine of the economy rolling, understanding that this is unprecedented and challenging,” said Reeves.
Reeves has now requested an economic disaster declaration for the small businesses impacted by this crisis.
”The small business administration does have SBA loans for small businesses just for situations such as this," added Reeves.
But Moore says he worries that resource won’t help his newest location.
“It’s not necessarily feasible because we had cleaned out a certain amount of debt and we know that we can make those payments,” explained Moore. "If we add more payments to it, without increasing our business exponentially, that’s not a feasible solution for a new business like us.”
The guidance from the Governor’s office is for small businesses to contact their local emergency management agency to report exact losses and hopefully get this process sped up. Loans of up to 2 million dollars will be available.
