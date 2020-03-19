Small businesses discuss impact of COVID-19 outbreak

“We are not down for the count,” said Moore. “But we have been rocked back on our heels. If there is one thing about me you need to know it’s that I am more stubborn than you can imagine. I don’t quit. We aren’t quitting now.I’m taking this time to perfect our craft. Our craft donuts, our craft tacos, our customer craft.Hopefully you don’t have to wait too long.We don’t know how long indefinitely is. But it isn’t forever we do know that.”