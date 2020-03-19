47 screened, 1 qualifies during first day of coronavirus testing in Neshoba County

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi now has its first coronavirus mobile testing site.
The site was opened Tuesday at the Neshoba County Coliseum outside of Philadelphia. It is being operated by Neshoba County General Hospital.
The site is limited to Neshoba County residents and hospital patients. To use the service, all customers have to be pre-approved over the phone.
Neshoba County General Hospital Emergency Coordinator Sid Hill said, “We want to identify people who have coronavirus and let them self isolate. By that I mean they need to stay home. We don’t want them at our grocery stores and places where people gather. If they can isolate they can keep from getting other people sick.”
Neshoba County general hospital officials told us that they screened 47 people Tuesday and that one person qualified. They are now being tested.
