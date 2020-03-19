2nd JSU student tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second Jackson State University student tested positive for the coronavirus.
JSU officials said the student is in a residence hall on campus and will remain isolated away from other students.
A first student tested positive last week.
As of Thursday morning, there are 50 cases of the virus in the state of Mississippi, including six in Hinds County.
“The university is continuing to work closely with MSDH officials for their expertise and guidance during this time,” said Thomas K. Hudson, acting president. “Our administration takes this disease very seriously.”
The university is currently moving all classes toward online instruction and has canceled in-person classes.
