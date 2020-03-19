Mother killed by man involved in domestic incident with her daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building located at 81 Pickwick Court.
Police said two men went into the apartment and fired shots, killing the mother of a woman who one of the suspects was recently involved in a domestic incident with.
The dispute led to another man being shot at the same location last weekend.
The suspect involved with the victim’s daughter is identified as 22-year-old Davarius Rucker.
Rucker is currently wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. He is also wanted for aggravated assault in relation to the previous shooting.
The second suspect has been apprehended and charges are pending.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Davarius Rucker, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
