Miss. State Extension staff member in Pike Co. tests positive for COVID-19

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State University Extension staff member in Pike County has tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the first MSU-affiliated staff member confirmed with a case of COVID-19.
The staff member left the Pike County Extension Office in Magnolia after feeling ill. He received test results on Wednesday.
Staffers and colleagues are now under self-quarantine. The office will be temporarily closed.
MSU will provide a professional cleaning and disinfection procedure for the Magnolia Extension Office in addition to following all applicable COVID-19 response guidelines.
