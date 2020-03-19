Miss. State Extension staff member in Pike Co. tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi State University Extension (Source: Mississippi State University)
March 19, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:31 PM

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State University Extension staff member in Pike County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the first MSU-affiliated staff member confirmed with a case of COVID-19.

The staff member left the Pike County Extension Office in Magnolia after feeling ill. He received test results on Wednesday.

Staffers and colleagues are now under self-quarantine. The office will be temporarily closed.

MSU will provide a professional cleaning and disinfection procedure for the Magnolia Extension Office in addition to following all applicable COVID-19 response guidelines.

