Mayor Lumumba says city has lost $600,000 in revenue so far due to the coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a civil emergency taking more drastic measures to protect citizens and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Wednesday evening he declared a civil emergency and amended a previous proclamation.
There are new restrictions limiting gatherings to ten people or more, closes bars and limits access to restaurants in the city.
“I’m prepared to be as proactive as the circumstance demands that I be," Mayor Lumumba said.
He explained the two greatest concerns in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Lumumba said, “just unnecessarily exposing people to this and, if it gets out of hand, you know, resources become a problem. Medical resources, beds, medical beds could become a problem.”
The city’s Coronavirus Task Force meets weekly to discuss strategy and how to help those impacted by the virus - including businesses. Their most recent meeting held Tuesday.
“People need relief. We need to make certain that this virus doesn’t drive people out of business permanently, that it doesn’t lead to personal economic collapse and so there needs to be measures that not only look at households but of enterprise, small enterprise," said Mayor Lumumba.
For the first time the Mayor gives us a price tag on the impact the virus has had with cancellations of conventions, programs and other events in the city.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I think there’s an estimate of $600,000 in lost revenue thus far in the City of Jackson. And that may be on the more conservative estimate scale. And so that’s concerning.”
The coronavirus outbreak has also had an impact on city employees.
“The city has taken the extreme measure of asking those city employees who can work remotely to work remotely. We’ve asked that people above a certain age stay home, and if they are in essential positions that they remain working. We need people in Public Works because people need water at this time, we certainly need law enforcement because there are still threats. And we certainly need a fire department because fires can still happen. Just because we’re dealing with this virus the world hasn’t stopped.”
The mayor is also reiterating the importance of social distancing and making sure Jacksonians do their part in keeping the virus from spreading.
