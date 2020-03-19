Mayor: Gatherings over 10 prohibited in Yazoo City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Yazoo City is prohibiting all gatherings and events of more that 10 people.
Mayor Diane Delaware signed a proclamation Thursday in response to growing concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
Gatherings and events under this order include business, social, or recreational activities. Festivals, conventions, large parties and faith-based gatherings are all prohibited if over 10 people.
Events do not include public locations where people pass through like transpiration centers, public squares, and certain retail places.
Restaurants are ordered to only provide take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
Bars, nightclubs, and taverns are expected to close.
The proclamation goes into effect Thursday at 10 p.m. and will remain in effect until April 1st.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.