Homeless shelters unsure of future as coronavirus pandemic expands

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The viral threat is a major concern for leaders of local shelters in Jackson.
A possible slow down on donations and the potential spreading of this illness could make it hard to serve this vulnerable group going forward.
Packed sandwiches continued to be handed out at Gateway Rescue Mission, Wednesday.
Executive director Rex Baker called this pandemic 'uncharted territory."
“But you’re wondering how this is going to affect donations and all those kinds of things. We don’t know yet," he said.
Those who come are checked for a fever and required to stay clean. However the men in the shelter sleep in close quarters, making it easier to for one of them to get sick.
“[The health department says] go to your healthcare provider. Well, homeless people do not have a healthcare provider. So well, go to the clinic. Clinic says go to the emergency room," said Baker.
Down the street at The Stewpot, Jill Buckley said they’re serving the homeless with a skeleton crew of volunteers that are young and haven’t traveled out of the state.
”As resources and families in households get stretched a lot thinner, then I anticipate people are gonna need to come eat and come get groceries here more," she said.
Public spaces are closing, leaving homeless people to gather by the shelters and food pantries even more.
“If we have someone at the shelter, that we think might have coronavirus, where are they going to be in the picking order to get tested for it? Probably pretty low. But we really need answers like that now so when it does happen, we’ll know what to do," said Baker.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.