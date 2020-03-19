Health officials to use fairgrounds as part of COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Health officials are planning a COVID-19 response effort at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is leading the effort to use the location as part of the medical center’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Tents were set up at the fairgrounds Thursday as the area is built to handle the coronavirus response.
UMMC will receive help from Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Department of Public Safety, the state Department of Agriculture and Commerce, and Mississippi Department of Transportation.
UMMC will release more details about the project Friday.
