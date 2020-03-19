Former Simpson County employee arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Special Agents from the State Auditor’s Office have arrested a former Simpson County Sheriff’s office employee for embezzlement.
The former employee is Stephanie Cuellar. She worked as an administrative assistant.
Cuellar is accused of embezzling check and cash payments meant to pay bonds for people to be released from prison. Evidence from the investigation shows over $16,000 missing from January 2017 to October 2018.
Cuellar voluntarily surrendered to Special Agents at the Simpson County Jail on Tuesday.
“In times like these, it is important for the law to continue to be enforced. Just as we would still arrest someone for robbing a gas station right now, we must also continue to enforce the law when someone steals from government,” said State Auditor Shad White.
Her bond was set at $30,000 by the court. She has since been released from custody.
If convicted, Cuellar faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
