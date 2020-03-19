First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; storms return Friday

THURSDAY: Expect more of the same to start off Thursday with warm temperatures and clouds. The clouds will break for more periods of sun for the afternoon hours and breezes will pick up ahead of our next front due in for Friday. Highs will top out, generally, in the 80s. Passing showers will continue into Thursday night as lows into the 60s.
FRIDAY: A cold front will slip into the region through the day, bringing showers and storms to the region through the day. Rain chances will increase first for our northern areas in the morning; central areas by mid-day and southern areas into the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the 70s to near 80. A few storms could be gusty amid heavy rain – continuing into Friday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our consistent influence from the subtropical jetstream continues, through expect the jet to slide farther south through the weekend. Behind the front, temperatures will run cooler in the 60s into the weekend with periodic chances for rain Saturday and Sunday. Expect a rebound through the 70s into next week amid opportunities of scattered showers and storms. Upper ridge to the south will muscle back north to push temperatures back into the 80s by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.