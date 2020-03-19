COVID-19: What it means for mothers-to-be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is always better to be prepared instead of panicked, which is why WAVE 3 News is doing its best on air and on-line to keep you informed about the coronavirus and how it is affecting Kentuckiana.
The CDC confirms there are seven coronaviruses that can infect humans, including the latest named COVID-19, which stands for ‘coronavirus 2019,’ the year it was discovered. The virus is quickly affecting just about every aspect of people’s lives, including the birth of our children.
“Now they're trying to create safe delivery rooms and precautions,” stresses Dr. Eddie Fatakhov, a physician from The Center for Internal and Integrative Medicine.
In Wuhan, China where the outbreak began, the CDC reports all women affected delivered via C-section. Thirty hours after birth, a newborn from a coronavirus-infected mother also tested positive for the virus.
To confirm if the virus was transmitted before, during or after birth, physicians and researchers looked at samples of amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood, breast milk and samples from the newborn's throat. It was concluded a mother does not pass the virus to the baby in utero.
Physicians suspect the baby was infected after touching the mother.
In North London, another mother infected with the coronavirus was believed to have infected her baby after birth.
“Since it wasn't transmitted to the placenta through the blood, only through respiratory droplets and coughing or sneezing, now they're trying to create protocol so newborns that are born won't be affected with the coronavirus,” Dr. Fatakhov said.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist hope setting up new protocols will protect newborns from their infected mothers.
“It’s kind of feels a little bit unnatural during that golden hour whether it's c-section or vaginal delivery,” Dr. Fatakhov said. “When they cut the cord, the baby is taken automatically away and treated in another area.”
The principal of social distancing is put into place immediately after birth as a precaution; this is generally a time mothers can share the feelings of overwhelming love and attachment with their babies without interruption.
“It creates psychological anxiety for the mother, ‘cause that's crucial for the first hour for the baby and the mother to have that bond when the baby is born,” Dr. Fatakhov said. “You try to prevent any interaction between the baby and the mother, because you worry about the respiratory precaution of getting it to the baby.”
The virus and protocols are so new no one knows the implications down the line for the child or the mother. It is a piece of the coronavirus puzzle that is still not in place. The child must be protected from the virus if the mother is ill.
Expectant mothers are in the same group as those who are older and the chronically ill.
“Basically, put yourself in the high-risk category, because your immune system is lower than the average person,” Dr. Fatakhov stressed to expectant mothers.
During pregnancy, a woman’s immune system is less quick to respond to illness, so they are more likely to become sick. High fevers during the first trimester of pregnancy can also increase the risk of certain birth defects.
If a woman has an underlying condition, such as asthma or diabetes, they may be more unwell if infected by coronavirus.
According to the CDC, these practical tips are very important to follow in order to reduce risk of infection:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Vaccinations - Stay up to date on vaccinations, including the influenza vaccine.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Maintain at least six feet of distance from anyone exhibiting obvious symptoms.
- Stay home when you are sick.
