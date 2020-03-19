Bravo, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s close in response to pandemic

By Josh Carter | March 18, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The restaurants Bravo, Broad Street and Sal & Mookies have closed until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their owner, Jeff Good, announced the news on Facebook Wednesday evening.

7 days ago, if you would have told me I would be writing this post, I would have taken you to Whitfield, but here I am...

“7 days ago, if you would have told me I would be writing this post, I would have taken you to Whitfield, but here I am just the same,” the post began.

Good said they are closing at the direction of public health government officials in a move he says was “gut-wrenching."

He says the restaurants will re-open when the pandemic subsides.

“The ancient saying is ‘This too shall pass,’” Good said. “It will. Let us remember that.”

