Bravo, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s close in response to pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The restaurants Bravo, Broad Street and Sal & Mookies have closed until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Their owner, Jeff Good, announced the news on Facebook Wednesday evening.
“7 days ago, if you would have told me I would be writing this post, I would have taken you to Whitfield, but here I am just the same,” the post began.
Good said they are closing at the direction of public health government officials in a move he says was “gut-wrenching."
He says the restaurants will re-open when the pandemic subsides.
“The ancient saying is ‘This too shall pass,’” Good said. “It will. Let us remember that.”
