Both escapees from Wilkinson Co. prison captured in Harrison County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Both inmates who escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center were found in Harrison County Wednesday and will face additional charges, including escape.
Bobby Charles Morgan, 23, was discovered in Biloxi Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post made by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
According to MDOC, officers tracked down the two inmates, who were found in a mobile home park off Mississippi Highway 15 in D’Iberville. Morgan was arrested right away; however, Caleb Andrew Johnston, 20, escaped into woods. Thanks to K-9 dogs, he was later captured.
Morgan is serving 11 years for four counts of burglary in Harrison County. He was first sentenced in October 2017.
Johnston is serving 16 years for six sentences— two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary, all in Franklin County. He was first sentenced in August 2016.
MDOC officers with the Corrections Investigation Division (CID) and the Special Response Team (SRT) along with the Harrison and Adams County Sheriff’s Departments, the U.S. Marshals Service, and D’Iberville, Biloxi, and Gulfport police, all assisted with the men’s capture.
