Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers possible tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise expect patchy fog overnight and partly sunny and warm weather again tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the 60s after a high of 82 degrees today. Highs will reach the 80s. A few showers Friday morning are possible into the afternoon with a few storms as well. We do not expect severe weather. Partly sunny skies Saturday will be followed by rain on Sunday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible well north of Jackson, but not so much around the metro and south where we can expect a half inch of rain or less. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Average high is 69 and the average low is 46 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:05am and the sunset is 7:12pm. South wind tonight and Thursday between 5 and 15mph.