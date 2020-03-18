Riverwalk will pay employees for 2 weeks after state orders casino closures

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 1,000 workers in the Vicksburg market were sent home after state officials closed down state regulated facilities Monday at midnight.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says tax revenues from the time the casinos were closed, the workers tax and visitors tax will all be impacted.
He’s hoping a federal stimulus package will bring money back in once fears over the coronavirus spreading are gone.
Riverwalk Casino tells WLBT News that they are paying their employees for the first two weeks they are without work.
