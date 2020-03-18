Ohio mother arrested in Louisiana after son’s body found in Laurel hotel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ohio mother who prompted a search for her two missing children after a child’s body was found in a Laurel hotel Tuesday has been arrested.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox revealed that the body of an 11-year-old boy was found at the Hampton Inn on Jefferson Street Tuesday, describing as a “bad scene.”
At that time, the search began for his mother, 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates, of Powell, Ohio, and his siblings, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old.
Oates was last seen on surveillance video leaving the hotel with the two children Tuesday morning.
It was believed that Oates was on her way to Louisiana, prompting the Louisiana State Police to issue a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and LPD, along with an arrest warrant issued for Oates for first-degree murder.
According to Cox, Oates was arrested by multiple agencies in New Orleans Wednesday morning, and the two children are now in custody of Child Protective Services.
When asked if the mother had a history of child abuse, Cox said that information is not being released at this time.
Officers from LPD are on the their way to extradite Oates to Laurel. As for the children, family members from Ohio are making arrangements to come get them.
