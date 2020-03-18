Nissan to temporarily suspend production of its manufacturing facilities

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nissan has announced that it will temporarily suspend production of its manufacturing facilities in the U.S.
This will go into effect starting March 20th and go through April 6th.
“The company is taking this action to boost containment efforts where possible around the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Lloryn Love-Carter, the Corporate Communicator for Nissan.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any Nissan facilities.
Areas deemed business-essential will operate with enhanced safety measures.
