Mayor of Vicksburg declares civil emergency, allowing access to $3,000,000 reserve fund

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has declared a civil emergency.
The emergency declaration is designed to supplement the federal and state guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The declaration will limit the hours of non-essential city employees and allow the city to use the $3,000,000 reserve fund to respond to the city’s needs.
This is to go into effect Monday, March 23rd and continued through Tuesday, March 31st.
Salaried employees will be paid their regular salaries and non-essential hourly employees will be paid regular time as well.
A $500,000 personnel budget will be deducted from the $3,000,000 reserve fund.
“Although we haven’t had any confirmed cases here in Vicksburg or Warren County... we’re continuing to be proactive and limiting the potential spread of this virus in every possible way," said Flaggs.
