Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are working to ensure that teachers and hourly employees of local governments will get paid even if they can't work because of the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators also are suspending their own session on the advice of the state health officer. Mississippi had 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 12 the day before. The Mississippi Board of Education will have an online meeting Thursday to consider a request from state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright. She wants the board to suspend accountability standards for the current school year. It's unclear how long schools will remain closed.