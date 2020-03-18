1 at large after high speed pursuit from Pearl to Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men survived what looked like a catastrophic wreck after they ran from police at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Tuesday night.
Around 8 p.m. a Pearl police officer tried to pull over a brand new red Dodge Charger with no tag driving recklessly on Pearson Road near Old Brandon Road, according to Greg Flynn, spokesman for the city of Pearl.
The car did not stop and sped down Pearson onto I-20 east with two officers chasing it at speeds of more than 100 mph. Pearl officers ended the pursuit near the Crossgates exit due to the dangerous speed and notified Brandon PD.
A short time later that vehicle wrecked in a ditch on Highway 80 westbound in Brandon in front of the shopping center that includes Abners, Cups, H&R Block and other businesses.
The driver and two passengers of the Charger got out of the car and were detained by Brandon officers while Pearl police were notified.
The driver, Billy Chico Cook Jr. of Morton, requested to be taken to the hospital to be checked out at UMMC in Jackson. Pearl police issued a warrant for his arrest and notified UMMC Police to hold him upon his medical release but they did not hold him for arrest. His mother has reported on Facebook that he is home.
25-year-old Cook, who is a convicted felon out of Detroit, is charged with reckless driving, no tag, felony fleeing and being a felon in possession of a firearm that was found in the vehicle.
The two passengers were not injured.
