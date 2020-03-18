Jackson Public Schools offering free grab-and-go breakfast/lunches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals during their school closures.
Children who are eighteen and under will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for free.
No ID is required. Meals will be served from 9–11 a.m. on March 18-20 and March 23-27 at the following locations:
• Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Street
• North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive
• Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive
• Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street
• Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
• Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue
• Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Road
• Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue
• Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
• Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
• Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Blvd.
• Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive
