‘I’m doing fine!’: Morton care center residents send messages to family while quarantined

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Care center residents in Morton want you to know they are doing just fine (but may be a little bored)!
Mississippi Care Center of Morton shared the post on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“I love you and I want some Dr. Pepper’s!” one sign read, while another said, “I love y’all! I’m busy fighting the women off!”
Many care centers and nursing homes around the state have been closed to the public due to the coronavirus.
“Sending lots of love from MSCC!” the post read. “If you have a resident you would like to see let us know!”
