‘If you’re sick, we will anoint you with oil’: Neshoba County church plans to have service as usual amid coronavirus crisis

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Churches across the country are closing their doors and even streaming services online amid the national coronavirus crisis, but one Philadelphia, Miss., church says they will be continuing as normal.
“If you’re sick, we will anoint you with oil, and pray for you in Jesus name,” the Sanctuary of Philadelphia posted to their Facebook page. “I will shake your hand, hug your neck, and greet you in the Name of our Lord.”
The post says they will not shy from interaction, “the same way that Jesus did not shy away from the leper.”
“We are not arrogant or ignorant of the situation...we just believe that no harm will come to us just as Jesus said to his disciples. Greater is He!” the Sanctuary said in the post.
An important piece of information presented in the post is that you don’t have to agree with them, and even though they will be at church, it is up to you to do what you feel is best for you and your family.
“We will be doing what Jesus said to do, and did Himself...searching and reaching for the lost and broken,” it read.
The post ends by saying Jesus would not be buying toilet paper, He would be buying anointing oil.
