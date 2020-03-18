Hand sanitizer made in Jackson promises to kill germs hours after it’s applied

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ever since the rapid spread of COVID-19, hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves.
A company right here in Jackson is offering a new type of hand sanitizer. Business for them is picking up since the high demand of the product has skyrocketed.
“Medical Sparks Biologics is a company that helps other companies in the medical field to develop new products,” explains Dr. Sidney Bondurant.
But this isn’t your average hand sanitizer... Dab is completely alcohol free.
So how can it kill off germs? Well, Dab uses the germicide benzalkonium chloride, one of three germicides allowed by the FDA.
“The reason you hear the recommendations to use an alcohol-based sanitizer comes from what the CDC has suggested for health care professionals," said Bondurant. "It’s based on data that’s about twenty years old.”
Bondurant, who is the Senior Medical Officer at Medical Spark Biologics, says DAB kills off germs even hours after it’s been applied.
“We have done clinical research on the product in the medical field that proves it does have persistence in anti-bacteria activity and it is very safe to use.”
He says another plus side to the product, it doesn’t dry out your hands like some alcohol based products can do.
“Becoming aware of hand washing and how important it is, the use of hand sanitizer, avoiding large crowds where people are spreading the microbes out there. It all helps prevent any serious infection!”
If you want to check it out for yourselves, you’ll find DAB in different stores across the Capitol City and on their website at dabprotects.com.
