Former Miss Mississippi and her sons battle coronavirus in New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we first told you Monday night, former Miss Mississippi Toni Seawright has tested positive for the coronavirus.
She became the first African-American to wear the Miss Mississippi crown in 1987. Now she says she is fighting to heal and to take care of her two college age sons who have the same symptoms.
We talked with Seawright exclusively via Skype at her home in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.
Seawright says she never thought she would be one of the people fighting the coronavirus.
“I could tell that my eyes were sore when I move them and I was feeling a little chill, you know, some chills, but I didn’t know I had a fever. It wasn’t the symptoms that you’re hearing about. The dry cough, the sneezing, the headache. It was none of that,” Seawright said.
There were other symptoms that made her doubt it was COVID-19.
Seawright said, “I was only coughing because I had a post nasal drip. The next day, though, I started feeling chills again and then I checked my, I said let me check and see if I have a fever so I checked my fever and it was 102.7.”
She went to a New York Urgent Care Clinic with her son. Seawright was first tested for flu.
"Now when they tested me for the flu it was smaller like a Q-Tip swab. They put it up my nose. It was very uncomfortable. And I had to wait for a little while and it came back negative obviously. Then they said, ‘Now we’re gonna test you for the coronavirus.’ They put that [Q-Tip] in your nose and it felt like it was touching the back of your brain,” said Seawright.
Even though she was given the test for coronavirus, she was told her son was not at risk and he was not given the test.
"By Sunday, Khalil, the baby boy, wakes up, eyes hurt when they move and now he has a fever. So I’m like ‘Okay, yeah, we’re definitely exposed to coronavirus,’” said Seawright.
They are self-quarantining at her Brooklyn home waiting to feel better but she says she is not taking any chances with just fourteen days.
“You know, they’re telling us to stay home for two weeks. Listen, I don’t think we’re gonna come out of this house for the next four or five weeks to be quite honest,” Seawright said.
In addition to the steps she’s taking to get well, the best medicine is prayers.
