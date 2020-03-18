First Alert Forecast: Spring-like temps continue mid-week

WEDNESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible, mainly in wind sheltered areas that saw showers Tuesday. Morning 60s will give way to afternoon 70s and 80s – well above average for mid-March. A shower or two will be possible, though many will remain dry.
THURSDAY: Another round of patchy fog and low clouds will start the day with a few passing showers possible through the afternoon. Expect breezes to pick up ahead of our next front due in for Friday. Highs will top out, generally, in the 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our consistent influence from the subtropical jetstream continues, through expect the jet to slide farther south through the weekend. A cold front will slip through the region Friday – a few storms near that front could be strong. We’ll top out in the 70s Friday. Though, behind the front, temperatures will run cooler in the 50s and 60s into the weekend with periodic chances for rain Saturday and Sunday. Expect a rebound through the 70s into next week amid opportunities of scattered showers and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.