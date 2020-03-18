First Alert Forecast: Spring-like temps continue mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our consistent influence from the subtropical jetstream continues, through expect the jet to slide farther south through the weekend. A cold front will slip through the region Friday – a few storms near that front could be strong. We’ll top out in the 70s Friday. Though, behind the front, temperatures will run cooler in the 50s and 60s into the weekend with periodic chances for rain Saturday and Sunday. Expect a rebound through the 70s into next week amid opportunities of scattered showers and storms.