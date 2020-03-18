Crystal Springs woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 55 southbound in Byram just before 1 a.m.
According to Corporal Kervin Stewart with MHP, the victim is identified as 27-year-old Lori Michelle Bahan of Crystal Springs.
Preliminary reports indicate that Bahan’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound, when she suddenly left the roadway and overturned.
Officials said the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died as a result of her injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
