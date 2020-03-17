Lt. Gov. Hosemann, Gov. Reeves provide updates amid coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann gave the public an update on the legislative session amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaker Philip Gunn announced that he and Hosemann have agreed to look towards suspending the legislative session until they are assured it is safe to come back.
“The House is adjourned for this time period and we will make a decision as to when to come back when it’s safe to do so," Gunn said.
Hosemann said he has met with the State Economist and with the Head of the Department of Revenue and has asked for them to analyze all of the income and expenses for the state.
He will be meeting every Thursday with them and will be projecting what the outcomes will be as it applies to the state’s budget.
He has also been in contact with small businesses and bankers in Mississippi through what he calls “a short-term issue” as the state and the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.
“As you well know, we don’t print money in Mississippi,” Hosemann said. "We want to utilize the federal dollars as much as possible. We are exploring every conceivable avenue to assist people in this time of need. "
Hosemann ended the update by saying that the coronavirus pandemic is “most unusual to all of us" and by telling Mississippians, “Our lives will return to normal when we get through this.”
“These challenges are temporary, but our persistence is permanent and we will survive this,” he said.
Tate Reeves is also addressing the state regarding the outbreak. Watch below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.