Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little fog is possible tonight after temperatures today reached 83 degrees. Expect another warm couple of days with highs in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday under partly sunny skies and a few showers possible. Severe weather is unlikely. It will be a little cooler Friday with highs in the 70s and in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during times on all three days. Morning lows will drop off into the 40s this weekend as well. Spring officially begins Thursday night. About an inch of rain is expected through this weekend and maybe more north of Jackson. East wind at 5mph tonight and southeast Wednesday 10 to 15mph with higher gusts. Average high this time of year is near 70 and the average low is 46. Sunrise is 7:06am and the sunset is 7:11pm.