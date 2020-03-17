Town of Pelahatchie outlines coronavirus policy and procedures

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Town of Pelahatchie released their policy and procedures Tuesday “for the safety of their citizens.”
Officials said their guidelines will mirror the State’s in order to prevent the spread of the virus, and it includes specific preventative measures that meet the needs of the town.
For the next 14 days, Pelahatchie employees will operate under the “emergency, hazardous conditions and inclement weather policy.”
Town of Pelahatchie guidelines
- All police personnel should take proper precautions, such as wearing gloves, when making physical contact with the public.
- Every Town of Pelahatchie-owned restroom will be checked for sufficient amount of soap and/or hand sanitizer, and paper towels each hour of the workday for the next 30 days. This policy will be re-evaluated on or before April 6.
- The Town of Pelahatchie Community Center will remain closed for the next two week. The closure will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
- The Town of Pelahatchie is suspending water customer disconnects for the next 14 days and will re-evaluate the disconnect suspension policy on or before March 29.
- The Town of Pelahatchie is suspending all town-funded employee travel for any distance over 100 miles outside of Pelahatchie for the next 30, unless deemed necessary by the Mayor and Board. The Town funded travel suspension policy will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
- Any Town employee, or family member within their household, who travels over 100 miles outside of Pelahatchie over the course of the next 30 days is to report it to their immediate supervisor. This travel policy will be re-evaluated on or before April 1.
- Any Town employee who travels outside of the United States must stay home for 14 days before returning to work over the course of the next 30 days. This travel policy will be re-evaluated on or before April 1.
- All Town of Pelahatchie recreation facilities will be closed for the next 14 days, this includes the Town parks and recreation facilities. This policy will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
- There will be no Town of Pelahatchie public meetings, zoning or code enforcement hearings, or public gathering of more than 10 people for the next 14 days; additionally, municipal court cases will be postponed for the next 14 days unless deemed an emergency. This policy will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
- The Town of Pelahatchie is recommending that no inside funeral services exceeding more than 10 people be held for the next 14 days and is recommending graveside services only. This policy will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
- The Town of Pelahatchie is relaxing its dress code policy for the next 14 days to provide for the comfort of its employees. This policy will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
The town will close daily at noon, but all department heads are on call. This policy decision will be re-evaluated on or before March 29.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.